Vanessa Morgan spends time with her abandoned ex-husband

After the child’s birth, actress Vanessa Morgan began to spend more time with her ex-husband, baseball player Michael Kopek. Recently, the “Riverdale” star shared on Instagram photos of a walk with him and a romantic evening with champagne.

“The baby is asleep; the milk is pumped up, now mom and dad can relax,” Vanessa signed a shot with glasses.

Recall, Morgan, married Michael in January last year, three years after the engagement. However, in the summer, when Vanessa announced her pregnancy, it became known that Kopek had filed for divorce. In January of this year, Morgan first became a mother. The actress named her son River, and this is her and Michael’s child.

“On January 29 we met our lovely boy Rivera. Words cannot describe our love. We enjoy this time at home, giving him all the love in the world … Becoming parents is the best gift in the whole world. Thank you, Lord, ”the actress told the subscribers.

During her pregnancy, Vanessa went on to star in Riverdale. The creators of the series went to meet the actress and made her heroine Tony Topaz pregnant. “I am very grateful to the showrunners and producers for being so kind and adding my pregnancy to the show! And I am also proud of my body because it allows me to work at this stage of pregnancy. It’s time to have a baby! “ Morgan said on her Instagram in December.