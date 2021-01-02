Vandals attack Nancy Pelosi’s home

The house was covered in graffiti.

The house in San Francisco, owned by Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, was painted with graffiti and red paint on New Year’s Eve.

Local media reported that the white garage door reads, “Cancel hiring” and “We want everything.” Spots of red paint resembling blood were applied to the asphalt in front of the house and the tree.

Some media outlets also report that a pig’s head was found nearby.