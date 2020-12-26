Vaccinations against COVID-19 delivered to all EU countries

Vaccines against the coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been delivered to all countries of the European Union. On December 27, vaccination will start across the EU, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

— We’re starting to turn the page on heavy rock. Today is the day of delivery, and tomorrow vaccination against COVID-19 will begin across the EU. The vaccine has become available simultaneously for all EU States, and people will start taking the vaccine in Athens, Rome, Helsinki, in Sofia. Our European vaccination days are a touching moment of unity and a European success story, ” she said.

Von der Leyen also added that the EU would have more vaccines as soon as their safety and effectiveness are confirmed.

According to her, the EU has provided a sufficient number of vaccines for the entire population of the bloc and residents of the countries of the European economic area.

“Vaccination will allow us to return to normal life gradually,” von der Leyen said. — But until that happens, we need to remain vigilant. We must protect ourselves and our loved ones from the virus. We stay safe together. Let’s make 2021 our year of recovery and hope.

On December 21, the EU approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.