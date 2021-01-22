Utah win seventh in a row in the NBA, beating New Orleans

The Utah Jazz club defeated the New Orleans Pelicans on their court in the NBA regular season match.

The Salt Lake City meeting ended with a score of 129: 118 (31:43, 39:26, 30:23, 29:26) in favour of Utah. With the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points, made 7 rebounds and gave 5 assists, his teammate Rudy Gobert made a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds). Zion Williamson (27 points) was the most productive in the Pelicans.

Utah has won their seventh straight win, and New Orleans have lost their seventh in their last eight meetings.

Results for the rest of the NBA matches held on Thursday:

Milwaukee – Lakers – 106: 113,

Golden State – New York Knicks – 104: 119.