Utah beat Detroit in the NBA match

Utah Jazz beat Detroit Pistons away in the National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season match.

The meeting, which took place on Sunday in Detroit, ended with a score of 96:86 (34:19, 23:21, 17:28, 22:18) in favour of the guests. Among the winners, the most productive on the floor was Donovan Mitchell with 28 points, Mike Conley earned 22 points, and Rudy Gobert scored only 4 points, but made 20 rebounds. The hosts scored 28 points by Jerami Grant.

Utah has won their second consecutive victory, and sixth in 10 games played, Detroit has suffered an eighth defeat in 10 games.