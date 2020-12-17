USA develops uranium fuel for space flights

The United States plans to develop uranium fuel to use it on the surface of the moon and planets and for space energy. This is stated in the new directive on space policy.

As noted in the document, uranium fuel will ensure the operability of systems where there is not enough chemical and solar energy: this way. It will be possible to learn more energy with less mass. Also, with the help of fuel, it will be possible to reduce the spacecraft’s flight time.

Radioisotope energy systems, fission reactors used to move spacecraft, and other elements will feed energy.

These systems can allow operating in those environments where solar and chemical energy is insufficient, they can generate more energy with a lower mass, reduce the flight time of human-crewed and robotic spacecraft Document text

It is planned that with the help of uranium, they will develop fuel suitable for use on the surface of the Moon and planets, in space power engineering, as well as for nuclear electric propulsion systems and thermal nuclear propulsion systems.

The new strategy is necessary to achieve the US scientific, intelligence, commercial objectives, and goals in the field of national security, the directive says.

Recall that this is one of the stages of preparation for the Artemis lunar program project, which NASA announced in 2019. The program consists of three stages: the first of them (Artemis 1) provides for the Orion spacecraft’s uncrewed flight on the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket around the Moon and its return to Earth. The second stage (Artemis 2) – will fly around the moon with the crew on board. In the third phase of the mission (Artemis 3), NASA expects to land astronauts on the moon in 2024 and then send people to Mars roughly in the mid-2030s.