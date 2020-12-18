US Vice President Mike Pence has been vaccinated against COVID-19

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen publicly vaccinated against the coronavirus on Friday. The procedure was broadcast live on NBC News.

They were put on chairs in the hall with journalists. First, the doctor asked them to confirm that they had not previously had allergic reactions to the vaccine and told them everything about the drug.

In the audience, reporters laughed when the pence couple confidently answered the mandatory question in the negative: “Are you pregnant or breastfeeding?”

After a short interview, injections were made into the left shoulder. The doctor warned that this is only the first part of the vaccination. The arm may ache for some time, and after 21 days, it will be necessary to return for a second injection. The whole procedure took several minutes.

“I didn’t feel anything. Well done. I appreciate your service to the country,” Pence later thanked the doctors.

According to him, he and his wife are happy to show an example of vaccination with “a safe and effective vaccine against coronavirus.”

“I believe that history will remain that this week was the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic,” Pence added.