US unemployment rate remains high

This is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Labor.

The number of applications for unemployment benefits received over the past week indicates that the unemployment rate in the United States remains high, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

According to official data, 900,000 such applications were received last week, which is 26,000 less than the revised data submitted a week earlier.

As Joe Biden takes his first steps as president, the US economy faces obstacles of various kinds. On the one hand, the coronavirus affects tens of thousands of people every day; on the other, employers deal with new restrictions related to the pandemic and coming from state and municipal governments.

Two weeks ago, officials reported that the US economy lost 140,000 jobs last December, the first decline in growth since the pandemic hit the country in March.

The new US president has a slim majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, making it easier to pass his plan to combat COVID-19. However, this advantage will only help change the situation if the Democrats vote as a single bloc or if a certain number of Republicans support them.