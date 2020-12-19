US Supreme Court rejects lawsuit against Trump’s plan in relation to immigrants in census

The current president’s plan could weaken the political influence of states with large numbers of illegal immigrants.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit seeking to block President Donald Trump’s plan to exclude immigrants living illegally in the United States from the population calculation used to determine federal electoral districts.

The decision (6-3) was made on ideological grounds, with six conservatives supporting the incumbent’s position and three liberals rejecting it. This gives Trump a short-term victory as he takes a hard line on immigration in his presidency’s final weeks.

The judges left open the possibility of a new trial. The decision states, “judicial resolution of this dispute is premature,” in part because it is unclear what the administration plans to do. The ruling noted that the Supreme Court did not assess the merits of Trump’s plan.

The authors of the lawsuit, led by New York State and the American Civil Liberties Union, said Trump’s plan would weaken states’ political influence with large numbers of illegal immigrants, including pro-democracy California.

“If the administration really tries to implement this policy, we will sue again. And we’re going to win,” said Dale Ho, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union representing the plaintiffs.