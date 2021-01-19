US stock indexes rose on the eve of Biden’s inauguration

The Dow Jones index rose to 31 044,86; the S&P 500 index rose to 3 797,36. The Nasdaq electronic exchange index rose to 13 131,59.

Key indexes on the New York Stock Exchange after the opening session on Tuesday showed strong growth on the eve of the inauguration of US President-elect Joseph Biden, which will be held on January 20.

According to data on the trading platform website, the Dow Jones index rose by 230.00 points (+0.75%), to the level of 31 044,86. The S&P 500 index, which includes the 500 largest companies in the US market, rose 29.67 points (+0.79%) to 3 797,36. The Nasdaq electronic exchange index rose 133.09 points (+1.02%) to 13 131,59. The price of February futures for WTI crude oil after the opening of trading rose by 0.57%, to $52.68 per barrel. The price of gold futures rose 0.25% to $ 1 834,90 per troy ounce.

As The Wall Street Journal noted, “this week began on an optimistic note for market participants, as the rapid distribution of the vaccine eased investors’ concerns about the rate of spread of the coronavirus.”

According to Sebastian Gali, head of Macro Strategy at Nordea Asset Management, quoted by the newspaper, portfolio managers are now focusing on whether vaccination will cope with the mutating virus. “In general, market participants tend to invest in securities actively,” he said. “The skeptical mood is quickly fading, and the current situation indicates that the quotes can grow significantly.”