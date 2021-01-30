US soldiers drank antifreeze and ended up in the hospital

US Army personnel ended up in the hospital after drinking antifreeze, mistaking it for alcohol, Reuters reports.

The incident took place on January 28, when soldiers were completing a 10-day field exercise at Fort Bliss, Texas. “According to the initial data, the servicemen used this substance, believing that they were drinking an alcoholic beverage. An initial toxicology test showed the soldiers were poisoned with ethylene glycol, ” the US Army PR Office said in a statement.

In total, 11 people were injured, two of them are in critical condition. It is also noted that the army and military base rules prohibit the use of alcohol during field exercises.