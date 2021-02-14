US Senate acquits Trump in the impeachment trial

The US Senate has acquitted former President Donald Trump in an impeachment trial. The interim results of the vote evidence this.

Impeachment did not get the necessary two-thirds of the votes (at least 67 out of 100 senators). Thus, Trump was acquitted on charges of sedition.

On January 6, at a rally in Washington, he urged his supporters to go to the Capitol to “help weak Republicans” challenge the presidential election results. The crowd broke into the building and interrupted a joint session of Congress, where they claimed the victory of his rival, Democrat Joe Biden. In this regard, the House of Representatives impeached him, and then the case went to the Senate for consideration.

Trump became the only president in US history to receive two impeachments in the House of Representatives, but senators were acquitted both times. The second trial in the Senate took place retroactively after Trump left the post of president. Members of the upper house of Congress decided that impeachment against the former head of state is consistent with the American Constitution.

In 2019, Democrats in the United States organized the first impeachment trial against Trump. The head of state was suspected of having withheld military aid to Ukraine and demanded in exchange to investigate his political opponent Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Trump said that he only required that the Ukrainian authorities fight corruption. Last February, the Senate acquitted him of both charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.