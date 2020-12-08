US regulators ready to approve the use of COVID-19 vaccine

A decision should be made in the next few days or weeks.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday that data on a new coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc meets the Agency’s criteria.

The news boosted hopes that the vaccine will soon be available to Americans over the age of sixteen.

The FDA representatives made the statements ahead of a meeting of external experts scheduled for Thursday to discuss the approval of the vaccine developed jointly with the German company BioNTech.

