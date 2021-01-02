US postpones production of F-35 fighter aircraft indefinitely

The Pentagon has decided to delay the mass production of F-35 fighters, Bloomberg reports.

This decision is the failed tests of the combat vehicle, which were supposed to occur back in December. At the same time, consent to launch a production worth $ 398 billion must be given no later than March 2021.

Tests that would create a simulation of combat have been postponed since 2017. This time, according to the press secretary of the deputy head of the Pentagon Jessica Maxwell, the tests were postponed due to technical problems and under the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To determine a new test date, one more examination will be required. According to Bloomberg analysts, President-elect Joe Biden’s team will take months before they have all the information they need to make a final decision on the F-35.

More than 600 of the potential 3.2 thousand aircraft of this program are already in use by the Air Force and the US Marine Corps. However, it is still unknown how the fighter will prove against Russian and Chinese air defence systems and the latest aircraft.