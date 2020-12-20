US pilots advised not to fly two days after Moderna vaccine

The US medical regulator FDA recommended that pilots and air traffic controllers refrain from the most responsible work for two days after each dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

“After each dose, a 48-hour interval should be observed without flying and without performing safety-related duties,” the FDA said in its recommendation.

The Moderna vaccine is planned to be used in two doses with a time interval of 28 days.

The reasons for this recommendation are not given.

The vaccine made by Moderna was approved for emergency use this week; it became the second authorized coronavirus vaccine in the United States after Pfizer’s drug.