US oil reserves for the week decreased by 6.64 million barrels

According to the US Department of Energy, commercial oil reserves in the United States decreased by 6.645 million barrels over the past week and, as of February 5, amounted to 469.014 million barrels.

At the same time, analysts polled by Bloomberg expected a reduction in inventories by 800 thousand barrels.

The price of April Brent crude oil futures on the London ICE exchange was up 0.43% and was at $61.35 per barrel. WTI crude oil rose 0.14% to $58.32 per barrel.