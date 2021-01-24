US military intelligence buys databases to spy on people without the knowledge of the court

The intelligence service “for the most part buys and uses information about the location of people to conduct investigations against foreigners abroad.”

Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense (IAMD) of the United States buys databases that track the movements of Americans and citizens of other countries without a court order. This is stated in an article published by The New York Times.

The publication journalists got acquainted with the materials that the staff of the IAMD provided to Senator Ron Wyden (Democrat from Oregon) on request. The documents show that during five investigations over the past two and a half years, the agency’s employees tracked the movements of Americans using databases purchased from certain brokers. They are compiled for commercial purposes by analyzing the information collected by smartphone apps.

The publication notes that “IAMD, apparently, for the most part, buys and uses information about the location of [people] to conduct investigations against foreigners abroad.” It is stated that one of the tasks of the office is to “identify threats to American forces stationed around the world.”

According to the article, according to American laws, the US authorities, to request information from telecommunications companies that allows them to determine the movements of Americans, must first obtain a court order. According to the publication, the IAMD, in this case, uses a loophole in the law on the protection of personal information. The office’s employees assume that they do not need a court order to acquire such databases.

According to the publication, Wyden intends to seek tougher standards in this area. As noted in the article, he considers it unacceptable that such data on US citizens can be purchased.

The article does not specify what the IAMD conducts investigations concerning citizens of other states. It also does not explain which countries are referred to.