US media evaluated the advantages of the S-500

When the S-500 complex is on duty, the Russian army will receive a formidable weapon to shoot down American f-35 fighters.

According to The National Interest, the S-500 will have a maximum range of six hundred kilometers, with a three to four-second system response time. This is six seconds less than the S-400.

Also, journalists suggest that the complex will be able to shoot down low-orbit satellites, some types of spacecraft in near space, and American fifth-generation F-35 fighters.