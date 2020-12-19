US investigates cases of allergy to Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating serious allergic reactions to Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.

This was stated by the head of the department of vaccines department Peter Marks at a briefing, which was broadcast on the official YouTube channel of the department.

“The total number of cases we are studying is about five,” Marx said, explaining that the reactions could have been caused by polyethene glycol, which is part of the vaccine, but this is still only speculation.

Before this, the NYT newspaper published an article that the day before a physician in the US state of Alaska showed a strong allergic reaction after the introduction of a vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer.

At the moment, the woman’s condition has stabilized. It is not yet clear whether the health worker had a drug allergy. According to the newspaper, last week a similar reaction to the vaccine manifested itself in two health workers in the UK.