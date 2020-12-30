US intelligence believes that Iran may be preparing a strike on American forces

The Pentagon has information that Iran wants to avenge the murder of General Suleimani, the TV channel reported.

US intelligence agencies believe that Tehran may be planning to strike American forces in the Middle East because about a year ago, the commander of the special forces “Al-Quds” of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) was killed) Qasem Suleimani. This was reported on Wednesday by Fox News.

According to his sources, the Pentagon has information that Iran “wants to avenge this murder.” As this employee of the US military department clarified, there is evidence, in particular, of the preparation of attacks in Iraq, “for the implementation of which Iran’s assistance is required.” The source said that it is unclear whether this is “contingency planning” or direct preparation for strikes.

The article says US intelligence agencies admit the possibility of Iranian attacks against American forces or Washington’s allies in other countries. According to the source, “the greatest concern is Iraq.”

According to the TV channel, these fears of the American side are due to the transfer of B-52 strategic bombers to the Middle East, announced on Wednesday by the Central Command (CENTCOM) of the United States’ armed forces. Its area of operational responsibility primarily includes the Middle East and Central Asia. The head of CENTCOM, General Frank McKenzie, warned that the United States is “ready to respond to any aggression” in the Middle East directed against American citizens or interests. Earlier, a nuclear-powered submarine and two US Navy missile cruisers entered the Persian Gulf.