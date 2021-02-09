US hackers tried to poison an entire city

Unidentified individuals in the United States hacked into the computer system of a water treatment plant for Oldsmar, Florida, and were trying to raise the water’s hazardous chemical, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Using the TeamViewer program, unknown persons gained remote access to the computer of one of the workers. They tried to increase the level of alkali hundreds of times – it is used in a small dosage to regulate the acidity of the water, and in a large dosage, it could poison the water and harm more than 15 thousand people living in the city.

The workers noticed what was happening in time and prevented the alkali from leaking. Local police said that the FBI would be involved in the investigation. At the press conference, they recalled another case in the United States: in 2007, the concentration of this substance in water in the city of Massachusetts led to skin damage and burns in many people.