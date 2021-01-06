US congressional leaders are transported from the Capitol to a military base

The US Congress leaders transported from the Capitol to the Fort McNair military base, located nearby, CNN reports, citing a law enforcement source.

Supporters of the current President Donald Trump and the police clashed outside the Capitol building. Law enforcement officers used tear gas and stun grenades. There are wounded. The US Senate adjourned. Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building and surrounded the Senate chamber. Later, Trump called on demonstrators in Washington to act peacefully, although he had previously called on them to go to Congress. It is reported that Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the Capitol to a safe place.