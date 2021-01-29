US chief infectious disease specialist: speeding up vaccination will slow down the emergence of new types of coronavirus

According to Anthony Fauci, “mutations will continue,” and the US authorities intend to pay special attention to this.

Increasing the vaccination rate will help slow the emergence of new varieties of coronavirus, against which drugs may be less effective. This was stated on Friday by the director of the National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases of the United States, Anthony Fauci, at a briefing held by the White House in a video format.

As stated by the expert, the results of trials of vaccines from the American companies Novavax and Johnson & Johnson confirm that the coronavirus mutations “have clinical consequences.” According to Fauci, the available vaccines, in particular, maybe less effective against the “South African” strain of the virus.

The infectious disease specialist stressed that “mutations will continue,” and the US authorities intend to pay special attention to this. According to Fauci, American specialists should be ready to produce vaccines against specific varieties of the virus. The infectious disease specialist stressed that it is necessary to continue to quickly “vaccinate as many people as possible in light of the changes in the virus.” As he explained, “viruses don’t mutate if they can’t reproduce.”

The US Department of Health and Human Services ‘ Food and Drug Administration approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in December 2020. The drug, which is produced by the American company Moderna, was also certified.