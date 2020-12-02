US authorities will reduce the duration of quarantine to 10 days

According to the TV Company, updated recommendations on self-isolation in the pandemic context will be published soon.

The US authorities will reduce to 10 days the maximum duration of quarantine for people who have come into contact with the coronavirus carriers. This was reported by CNN, citing a source in the Federal Centers for disease control and prevention (CDC) of the United States.

According to her, CDC Director Robert Redfield has already notified us Vice President Michael Pence, and members of the White House working group on the fight against coronavirus that updated recommendations on self-isolation in the face of the pandemic will be issued soon. If earlier the quarantine period for people who came into contact with carriers of infection were two weeks, it would soon be reduced to 10 days. And if you pass a test for the presence of an infection that gave a negative result, the mandatory quarantine period will be only a week.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that, according to CDC experts, easing requirements might help people become more willing to observe self-isolation. “We do believe, based on the results of our work and some scientific research, that if tested, the necessary duration of quarantine can be reduced,” CDC spokesman Henry Walker said in an interview with the publication.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the total number of infected people in the United States exceeds 13.7 million, and more than 270 thousand people have already died from the effects of COVID-19. The country ranks first in the world in both indicators. The highest number of cases was detected in Texas (1,250,482), followed by California (1,244,588) and Florida (1,008,166).