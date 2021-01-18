US authorities have detained an official from New Mexico for participating in riots in Washington

Cuoy Griffin is charged with illegal entry into the Congress building, the agency reports.

The US authorities detained in Washington an official from New Mexico for participating in riots on January 6 at the US Congress building. The Associated Press (AP) reported this.

According to him, we are talking about a representative of the authorities of Otero County (New Mexico), Coye Griffin, who is also a supporter of incumbent US Republican leader Donald Trump and founder of the activist group Cowboys for Trump. The AP notes that Griffin, who was seen at the riots in Washington on January 6, is charged with illegally entering the US Congress building.

Earlier, the agency notes, Griffin announced his intention to return to the capital of the United States for the inauguration of US President-elect Democrat Joseph Biden on January 20. At the same time, he allegedly promised to take firearms with him and expressed his readiness to “stand up for his country and freedoms.” The agency has no information on whether a weapon was found in Griffin’s possession during the arrest.

The competent authorities of the United States are taking increased security measures in Washington ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joseph Biden, scheduled for January 20. A significant part of the city center, adjacent to the White House and Congress, is closed to traffic. Capitol Hill has been cordoned off, and the general public has not been allowed access for several days.