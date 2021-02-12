US authorities have agreed with Moderna and Pfizer on additional supplies of vaccines

At least another 300 million doses of vaccines will be delivered to the United States by the end of July, President Joe Biden has promised.

The Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense have signed contracts with the leading manufacturers of coronavirus vaccines-Moderna and Pfizer – to supply the country with another 200 million doses of vaccines. According to Reuters, President Joe Biden said this on Thursday, during his visit to the headquarters of the National Institutes of Health in the suburbs of Washington.

Biden criticized the vaccination program, which was developed by the previous administration under the leadership of Donald Trump, and urged US residents to “show patience” and wait for the Biden administration to correct the shortcomings made in the development of the program.

According to Biden, Trump “did not do his job” in preparing for the vaccination of Americans. The previous administration made serious mistakes – in particular, it did not order enough doses to vaccinate most US residents, the president said.