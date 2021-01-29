US authorities believe that a “South African” strain of coronavirus is spreading in the country

As stated earlier in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so far, there is no evidence that this type of virus causes a more severe disease than others.

The US authorities believe that a new strain of coronavirus, which was previously detected in South Africa, is likely to spread in the country. This was stated on Friday on the air of the NBC television company by the head of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the USA by Rochelle Walensky.

She stated that the two people infected with this type of virus in South Carolina did not meet and did not make long trips. According to her, in this regard, the CDC “now proceeds from the fact that this variety is spreading among the population.” Walensky admitted that carriers of the “South African” strain might be located in other American states.

As stated earlier in the CDC, so far, there is no evidence that this type of virus causes a more severe disease than others. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases, noted that the available vaccines might be less effective against the “South African” strain of the virus.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, which conducts calculations based on information from federal and local authorities, more than 25.8 million cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the United States. More than 434.6 thousand people have died. The country ranks first in the world in both indicators.