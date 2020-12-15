US Attorney General resigns

He will remain in office until December 23.

President Trump announced Barr’s decision on Twitter after meeting with him at the White House, saying they have an “excellent” relationship, and praised Barr for “outstanding work.”

In recent days, Trump has sharply criticized Barr, prompting talk that he could be fired.

In a letter to Trump, Barr informed the president about the Department of Justice’s review of allegations by Trump’s campaign staff about alleged vote-rigging in the 2020 election. In it, Barr promised that the allegations “will be investigated.”

“I am honored that you have once again called me to serve your administration and the American people as attorney General,” Barr wrote. “I am proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements you have brought to the American people.”

Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who has repeatedly criticized Barr, said on Twitter that with the Attorney General’s departure, “work must begin to restore a credible and independent justice system.”

Barr’s fate has been in question since he said last week that a Justice Department investigation found no evidence of fraud in the November election, contradicting President Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.

Trump’s legal team accused Barr of failing to conduct a proper investigation.

President Trump has said that Jeffrey Rosen, the current Deputy Attorney General, will take over the Bar role at the Justice Department, with Richard Donahue as his Deputy.

Barr’s departure followed a string of other dismissals and resignations in the administration after the election. Trump fired defense Secretary Mark Esper and Christopher Krebs, the head of the Department of homeland security’s computer and infrastructure security Agency (CISA). Other employees of the Department of homeland security have resigned, and White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah also recently left her position.