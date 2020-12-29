US Ambassador’s residence in Israel sold for more than $67 million

The US Ambassador’s residence to Israel in the elite village of Herzliya Pituach near Tel Aviv, put up for sale after part of the activities of the US diplomatic mission was transferred to Jerusalem, sold for more than $ 67 million, writes the newspaper “Haaretz.”

In September, it was reported that the State Department had found a buyer for the residence.

“The United States sold the ambassador’s residence in Israel for more than $ 67 million in July,” the newspaper writes.

According to the business publication Globes, the buyer was an American businessman Sheldon Adelson.

Earlier, the Globes reported that the house, built in the 1960s, is for sale for 300 million shekels (almost $ 86.7 million). Previously, the most expensive was a villa bought in the same village by businessman Roman Abramovich for 226 million shekels.