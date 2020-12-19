US airbase in Afghanistan under rocket attack

A Bagram district administration official said four missiles were fired at the US airbase.

The largest airbase of the US Armed Forces and NATO troops in Afghanistan, Bagram, was subjected to rocket fire on Saturday morning. This is reported by the agency Pajhwok with reference to the statement of the North Atlantic Alliance.

“According to preliminary data, [as a result of the shelling] there were no casualties, and the airfield was not damaged, “the agency quotes the statement of the mission of NATO instructors and advisers in Afghanistan “Resolute Support.”

According to Pajhwok, a spokesman for the Bagram district administration, located in the central province of Parwan, said that four missiles were fired at the US airbase. The Afghan police managed to prevent the launch of at least six more shells and defuse them on the spot.