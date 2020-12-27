Upgrading to MIUI 12 “broke” Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones

About a week ago, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone owners received an update to MIUI 12, but it only brought serious problems for some.

On the forums, users complain that their devices go into a cyclic reboot. The crash is related to the European Redmi Note 8 Pro models and V12.0.3.0.QGGEUXM software update.

As seen in a video captured by one of the users, the affected Redmi Note 8 Pro is stuck in a boot loop.

Simultaneously, not all users face the bug, but this is still a serious problem that Xiaomi needs to fix.

But there is still a solution – this is a factory reset, but it will lead to data loss, therefore, if you have not yet installed the V12.0.3.0.QGGEUXM firmware is better not to do this yet, at least until Xiaomi fixes this problem.