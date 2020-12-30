Upcoming Samsung QLED TVs to Get Adaptive HDR10+ and Filmmaker Mode

Samsung has revealed some details about the brand’s upcoming smart TVs.

According to the manufacturer, upcoming new items with QLED displays will receive support for adaptive HDR10+. Thanks to this, the TV screen will be able to automatically adjust the picture depending on the scenes and lighting around. The technology will work using a special built-in sensor.

Another innovation is the Filmmaker Mode. Samsung developed it together with directors, studios, and consumer electronics manufacturers. Filmmaker Mode and Adaptive HDR10+ are coming to Amazon Prime Video first. Then, in theory, innovations will be added to other services. By the way, Samsung’s new QLED TVs should be shown at the January 11 event.