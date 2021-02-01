Unusual symptoms of vitamin D deficiency are named

American pharmacist Suzy Cohen published on her personal website a list of unusual signs of vitamin D.

The doctor noticed the following symptoms: acne, heart arrhythmia, high blood pressure, tearfulness, fatigue, irritable bowel, bloating, body pain, muscle weakness, decreased cognitive function, neuropathy, macular degeneration, exacerbation of autoimmune diseases, wheezing, allergies, and lichen planus.

The pharmacist encourages patients to talk about their symptoms in as much detail as possible when seeking medical help.

“Many doctors need to know all your symptoms to understand if they are related. This will ensure proper treatment. There is nothing wrong with mentioning all the symptoms you are dealing with. Your doctor will probably notice a vitamin D deficiency and advise you to make up for it before prescribing pills and injections,” Cohen explained.

Other signs of vitamin D deficiency include high blood sugar, frequent skin rashes, erectile dysfunction, problems urinating, dandruff, and bouts of sadness.

Cohen advises to include more foods rich in vitamin D in the diet and take vitamin complexes after discussing their choice with your doctor.