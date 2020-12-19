United States continues to set anti-records for the daily increase in COVID patients

In the United States, over the past day, the number of people infected with coronavirus infection has increased by a record 249,709, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

The last record figure was recorded on December 17; then the daily increase was 247 thousand infected. According to the university, 2,814 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus died in the country per day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 17.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the country, and more than 313 thousand people have died in the United States due to the disease.