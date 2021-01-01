UNICEF: Children born on the first day of 2021 will live in the 22nd century

The United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF has published a forecast for child fertility worldwide in 2021.

According to their statistics, the average life expectancy of babies born on January 1 of the new year will be 84 years. The first child has already been born in the Fiji archipelago in the Pacific Ocean. 371,000 babies are expected to be born on the first day of 2021. More than half of them are in India, China, Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, Ethiopia, the USA, Egypt, Bangladesh and the Democratic Republic.

“Children born today will inherit the world we build for them. May 2021 be the year we begin to build a world of justice, security and health,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

Analysts have also suggested that in 2021, 140 million children will be born.