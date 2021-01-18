Unannounced iPhone declassified

The unannounced Apple smartphone has been produced in a unique colour scheme. The network insider DongleBookPro reported this on Twitter.

The blogger posted photos of the device, which he called an early prototype of the iPhone 5s. The device had several differences from the smartphone, which was eventually presented in the fall of 2013. The declassified prototype iPhone 5s received matte, rather than glossy, inserts at the rear panel’s top and bottom. Also, the body of the phone was painted in slate grey (Black and Slate).

The blogger noticed that this colour was not chosen by chance. The smartphone manufacturer tried to disguise the device as a previous generation device since the iPhone 5 was released in slate grey. The rest of the prototype does not differ from the final version of the smartphone. According to an insider, the prototype 5s was released in December 2012 – that is, three months after the iPhone 5.

iPhone 5s Prototype This unit has a slate gray iPhone 5 style housing (likely to try and conceal the device) with numerous differences from production (matte top & bottom) Additionally it was manufactured in December of 2012, months after the 5 was released pic.twitter.com/qmKBxCuih7 — Dongle (@DongleBookPro) January 17, 2021

Announced in the fall of 2013, it was presented in three colour options – silver, gold and grey. The model received a 4-inch IPS-screen, Apple A7 chip, a single camera with a resolution of eight megapixels. Also, for the first time in Apple smartphones’ history, the device received a Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Previously, developer Giulio Zompetti has published photos of the iPhone 12 Pro prototype. Unlike the final version, the uncovered phone had no certification engraving on the back and side bezel and ran on an alternate operating system, SwitchBoard.