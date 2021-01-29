Free News

UN Secretary-General vaccinated against COVID-19 with Moderna vaccine

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was vaccinated against the coronavirus with the vaccine of the American company Moderna, said the official representative of the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric.

The vaccination took place at a New York clinic.

“As I recall, he was vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine,” Dujarric said.

He explained that this was the first stage of vaccination. The Secretary-General is yet to receive a second dose.

