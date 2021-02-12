UN Secretary-General thanked the United States for working to build a strong partnership

Antonio Guterres had his first phone call with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday evening. This is stated in the message of the UN press service.

According to Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres during the conversation “expressed appreciation for the critical and strong partnership between the United States and the United Nations in developing multilateral responses to pressing global challenges,” including the response to the COVID – 19 pandemic, climate change, numerous military and humanitarian crises, as well as human rights violations around the world.

Dujarric stressed that the UN Secretary-General “particularly welcomed the United States’ accession to the Paris Agreement, the resumption of cooperation with the World Health Organization and the UN Human Rights Council.”

The press release also says that Guterres and Blinken discussed some problematic situations worldwide, including military conflicts in Yemen and Syria.