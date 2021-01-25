UN Secretary-General says the worst economic crisis in a century

At the same time, Antonio Guterres expressed confidence that in 2021, the world “has a unique opportunity to move from fragility to resilience in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The economic crisis that followed the pandemic was the worst in a century. This was stated by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking on Monday by video link at the high-level event “The Davos Agenda.”

“More than 2 million people have died, and we are in the worst economic crisis in about 100 years,” he said.

At the same time, Guterres expressed confidence that in 2021, the world “has a unique opportunity to move from fragility to resilience in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.” To do this, according to the Secretary-General, it is necessary that “governments, international organizations, the private sector, and the civil community work together.”

“Our common goal should be to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said. In this regard, the UN chief also recalled his initiative for a New Social Contract and a New Global Compact, which “will create equal opportunities for all while ensuring universal rights and freedoms.”

According to the UN World Economic Situation and Outlook report, the global economy shrank by 4.3% in 2020, more than two and a half times more than during the global financial crisis of 2009.

Two economic powers

Guterres also warned of the possibility of the world splitting into two parts, led by two economies – China and the United States.

“I continue to be intimidated by the possibility of a huge rift: the world is falling into two parts, led by two of the greatest economies on Earth, with two different dominant currencies, its own rules of trade, its own Internet, its own geopolitical and military strategies, giving zero-sum,” he said.

“We must do everything possible to prevent such a division,” the Secretary-General urged.