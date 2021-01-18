UN experts call for a de-escalation of tensions in the US

The invasion of supporters of the current President Donald Trump in Congress on January 6 they regarded as “an attempt to cancel the results of free and fair elections.”

UN human rights experts have condemned the violence in the US during the invasion of the Capitol on January 6. In a statement released on Monday, they called on US authorities, the private sector, and public organizations to comply with international human rights standards.

The experts expressed “solidarity with the American people, who at this critical moment, stand for democracy, equality and the rule of law.” The invasion of President Donald Trump’s supporters in Congress on January 6 they regarded as “an attempt to cancel the results of free and fair elections.” “We strongly condemn this attack and incitement to violence and hatred online and offline and call for [those responsible] to be brought to justice,” the statement said. Experts expect political leaders to “do everything possible to de-escalate tensions.”

The US government, the private sector, and civil society are called upon to ensure that their actions comply with “international human rights standards, including freedom of expression and the proper implementation of laws.” The authors of the statement expressed the hope that “American democracy will emerge strengthened from this crisis without compromising its institutions.”

25 experts signed the document, including the UN Special Rapporteur on torture Nils Melzer, his colleagues on human rights in the fight against terrorism Fionnuala Ni Aolain, on freedom of opinion-Irene Khan and freedom of assembly-Clement Nyaletsossi Voule.