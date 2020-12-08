Ukraine received military equipment worth 510 million dollars from the United States

This is the highest figure in history.

This year, Ukraine received $ 510 million worth of military equipment from the United States, the highest figure in history.

This is reported in the report of the Agency for defense cooperation and security of the United States.

According to the document, in 2019, Ukraine received US military equipment worth $ 272.4 million. A year earlier – by $ 250.7 million, and in 2017-by $ 207.7 million.

The number of deliveries to Lithuania was more than $ 136.5 million, Latvia-about $ 38.2 million, and Estonia-only $ 610.3 thousand.