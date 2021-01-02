Ukraine is developing a new roadmap for relations with the United States

Kyiv wants to build an effective dialogue with the new administration of the US president and to develop a new roadmap for bilateral relations with Washington, Deputy Head of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky Igor Zhovkva said on Saturday.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine expects dynamic and driving relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden’s administration, and the main vectors of cooperation will be security, reforms, and the economy.

“We aim to build an effective dialogue with the new US administration at all levels, including the highest. The official visit of the President of Ukraine to the United States remains on the agenda. We are already working on a new meaningful roadmap for bilateral relations, which we should discuss and start implementing in 2021. Among the important tasks is establishing a systematic dialogue with representatives of the renewed Congress to strong bipartisan support for Ukraine further,” Zhovkva wrote.

He also said that Kyiv would work to ensure that the updated US policy contributes to strengthening transatlantic unity, strengthening NATO, expanding and strengthening support for Ukraine in the security sphere. Zhovkva called new economic projects between Ukraine and the United States in agriculture, energy, and information technology a separate block of issues.