UK is going to ban the sale of snacks at checkouts in supermarkets

The UK plans to ban high-fat or high-sugar snacks from supermarket checkouts to tackle the obesity crisis.

Restrictions will apply not only to the sale of such goods at checkouts but also at the entrances to stores. Also, products with high sugar and fat content will be prohibited from advertising on website home pages, checkout, or checkout pages. And restaurants will no longer be able to offer high-sugar drinks for free. It is noted that 63% of adults in the country are overweight or obese.

Also, large retailers with 50 or more employees will be prohibited from placing offers for such products wholesale. Besides, the government’s location of goods high in sugar and fat will be determined in such large chains.

Earlier, in early 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson would reduce its overweight and obesity levels. Diabetes UK Policy Director Helen Kirrein said the new restrictions would be “a positive step towards helping people across the UK to live healthier lives.””

The definition of foods and drinks high in fat or sugar will be based on existing guidelines and include foods such as chocolate, candy, chips, sodas, milkshakes, juice drinks, cakes, and baked goods puddings, cookies, yoghurts, ready meals, and chips.

The restrictions are due to take effect by April 2022.