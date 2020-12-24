UK and EU reach agreement on “Brexit”

The British Prime Minister said that the agreement meets the needs of the country.

On Thursday, Britain and the European Union reached an agreement on the terms of cooperation after “Brexit.” The possibility of an agreement remained questionable until the last moment.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed confidence that the European Union’s trade deal meets the country’s needs. At the same time, he mentioned the bloc’s accusations that London is trying to sit on two chairs.

“We were told that it is impossible to sit on two chairs. I would not say that this is an agreement of this kind. But I am convinced that this is what the country needs at the moment, and this is the right way for the UK,” the head of the British cabinet said.

Commenting on the agreement, Johnson drew particular attention to the point that either party can impose duties if the other party undermines its interests. For example, he cited pig farming: if the UK raises standards for pig farms, European bacon could become cheaper. “Under such circumstances, we could consider introducing duties. In my opinion, this is extremely unlikely, but it is possible.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also commented on the agreement, noting that the united and firm position of Europe has justified itself.

“The unity and firmness of Europe have borne fruit. The agreement with the UK is necessary to protect our citizens, our fishermen, our producers. We guarantee that this protection will be provided, “he wrote on Twitter.

“Europe is moving forward and can look to the future while maintaining unity, sovereignty, and firmness,” the French president added.