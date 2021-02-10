UFO in the sky over Florida turned out to be a ballistic missile

An unidentified flying object spotted in the sky over Florida turned out to be a US Navy ballistic missile, Fox News reported.

Social networks were filled with videos with an unusual glowing object that looks like a comet. It looked awe-inspiring in the evening sky over the ocean.

The Comet turned out to be a Trident II ballistic missile fired as part of a routine test from an American submarine.

The Trident II solid-fuel missile has a range of up to 11.3 thousand kilometers and can carry a nuclear warhead. Now it is the only ballistic missile for submarines remaining in service with the US Navy.