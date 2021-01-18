UFC veteran dies of coronavirus

American mixed martial artist (MMA) Paul Varelens has passed away due to complications from the coronavirus, MMA Junkie reports.

One of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has died at the age of 51. An MMA veteran contracted COVID-19 in December 2020. Due to complications, the doctors had to enter him in a state of medical coma. On January 16, Varelens died.

Varelance was known in the UFC Octagon as the Polar Bear. At UFC 7, Varellence made it to the final. He spent three fights in the evening, in the last of which he lost to future champion Marco Huas.

The American heavyweight has 18 fights, nine of which he won and nine – lost.