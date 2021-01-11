Free News

UFC President will try to persuade Nurmagomedov to resume his career

UFC President Dana White will try to persuade Russian mixed-style (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov to have another fight during their meeting on Fight Island.

Nurmagomedov defeated American Justin Gajee in October by rear-naked choke in the second round and announced his retirement. He still holds the UFC lightweight title to this day.

I don’t know how this meeting will go, but I will try my best to coax him into another fight. Although as a martial arts fan, I want him to fight ten more times.

32-year-old Nurmagomedov has 29 victories and not a single defeat. Tournaments on “Fight Island” will be held on January 16, 20 and 23. As part of the last tournament, a duel will occur between Irishman Conor McGregor and American Dustin Poirier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin will perform there.

