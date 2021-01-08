UFC fighter Rivera arrested in the US on suspicion of attempted murder

Details of the case are not reported.

Mexican Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Irwin Rivera has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The portal TMZ reports this.

31-year-old Rivera was arrested on Thursday in West Palm Beach (Florida, USA). Details of the case are not reported.

“The UFC is aware of a recent incident involving Irwin Rivera, and subsequently received information from the fighter’s management that his recent behavior may indicate mental health issues,” the UFC said in a statement. “The allegations are of extreme concern, and the organization is currently gathering additional information. Also, the UFC has informed Rivera’s management that he will not be offered a fight at this time.”

The Mexican was scheduled to fight his next fight at UFC Fight Night in March. In total, Rivera, who performs in the lightest weight, held 16 fights in mixed martial arts, on his account 10 wins and 6 losses.