UFC fighter arrested after attacking his sisters

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Irwin Rivera is arrested after assaulting the sisters. ESPN reports.

According to the source, the athlete’s older sister had wounds on her face, back, arms, palms and injuries to both lungs. The younger sister received similar injuries. Both women were taken to the hospital.

Rivera spent 16 fights in the professional arena, in which he won ten victories. He had his last fight in September last year.

