UFC chief Dana White named 2020’s best fighters

The head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White summed up 2020, naming the best fighters of the year. The interview with the functionary was published on The Schmo YouTube channel.

White admitted that it is difficult for him to name the one fighter who impressed him the most in the past year. The American noted two promotion representatives: a Swede of Chechen origin Khamzat Chimaev and an American Kevin Holland.

Chimaev, called the New Khabib, won three victories in 66 days, setting a UFC record. Holland had five victorious bouts last year.

On December 24, 2020, The Athletic named the best fighter of 2020. The journalists of the portal considered the Brazilian Deyveson Figueredo the most worthy. In July, the Brazilian won the UFC flyweight champion belt, after which he defended his title twice.